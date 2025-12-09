U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct aids to navigation operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Forrest Parker, a diver assigned to Coast Guard Regional Dive Locker Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, stands by as a safety diver on a USCGC Juniper (WLB 201) cutter boat-aids to navigation-large during aids to navigation operations offshore Port Allen, Hawaii, Dec. 9, 2025. A Coast Guard safety diver remains fully suited and ready at the surface throughout every dive evolution, prepared to enter the water immediately if the primary diver becomes distressed, loses communication or requires emergency assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)