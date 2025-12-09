Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct aids to navigation operations [Image 9 of 11]

    U.S. Coast Guard divers conduct aids to navigation operations

    PORT ALLEN, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson  

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania District

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Forrest Parker, a diver assigned to Coast Guard Regional Dive Locker Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii, stands by as a safety diver on a USCGC Juniper (WLB 201) cutter boat-aids to navigation-large during aids to navigation operations offshore Port Allen, Hawaii, Dec. 9, 2025. A Coast Guard safety diver remains fully suited and ready at the surface throughout every dive evolution, prepared to enter the water immediately if the primary diver becomes distressed, loses communication or requires emergency assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 16:14
    Photo ID: 9440142
    VIRIN: 251209-G-OX937-1008
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 550.3 KB
    Location: PORT ALLEN, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Coast Guard Base National Capital Region

