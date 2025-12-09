U.S. Army Spc. Alexander Abdel Kerim and Senior Airman Carter Antonie cut a cake during a National Guard birthday celebration, Dec. 12, 2025, at the Cedar Street Armory in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Since its establishment in 1636, the National Guard has been a vital part of the nation's defense and disaster response efforts. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 14:36
|Photo ID:
|9439851
|VIRIN:
|251212-Z-DY230-1010
|Resolution:
|7026x4686
|Size:
|9.36 MB
|Location:
|SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota National Guard Celebrates 389 Years [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.