Minnesota National Guard Celebrates 389 Years

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicole Martland, the command chief master sergeant of the 133rd Airlift Wing, participates in a National Guard birthday celebration, Dec. 12, 2025, at the Cedar Street Armory in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Since its establishment in 1636, the National Guard has been a vital part of the nation's defense and disaster response efforts. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)