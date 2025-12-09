Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Minnesota National Guard Celebrates 389 Years [Image 2 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Minnesota National Guard Celebrates 389 Years

    SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Alexander Abdel Kerim and Senior Airman Carter Antonie lead a birthday song during a National Guard birthday celebration, Dec. 12, 2025, at the Cedar Street Armory in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Since its establishment in 1636, the National Guard has been a vital part of the nation's defense and disaster response efforts. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 14:36
    Photo ID: 9439842
    VIRIN: 251212-Z-DY230-1005
    Resolution: 7303x4871
    Size: 14.52 MB
    Location: SAINT PAUL, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard Celebrates 389 Years [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Minnesota National Guard Celebrates 389 Years
    Minnesota National Guard Celebrates 389 Years
    Minnesota National Guard Celebrates 389 Years
    Minnesota National Guard Celebrates 389 Years
    Minnesota National Guard Celebrates 389 Years
    Minnesota National Guard Celebrates 389 Years
    Minnesota National Guard Celebrates 389 Years
    Minnesota National Guard Celebrates 389 Years
    Minnesota National Guard Celebrates 389 Years
    Minnesota National Guard Celebrates 389 Years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    National Guard
    Airmen
    Birthday
    Minnesota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download