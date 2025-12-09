Scarlet Dragon Builds Shared Air Picture

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BRAGG, N.C., Dec. 9, 2025 — A Stryker crew the 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade track 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade AH-64 Apache helicopters using the SGT STOUT system during exercise Scarlet Dragon. The integration demonstrates how Scarlet Dragon reduces data stovepipes by enabling units to access and act on a common operating picture in real time. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)

