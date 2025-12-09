Scarlet Dragon Builds Shared Air Picture

FORT BRAGG, N.C., Dec. 9, 2025 — A Stryker crew the 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade track 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade AH-64 Apache helicopters using the SGT STOUT system during exercise Scarlet Dragon. The integration demonstrates how Scarlet Dragon reduces data stovepipes by enabling units to access and act on a common operating picture in real time. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 11:04
|Photo ID:
|9439123
|VIRIN:
|251209-A-SV042-1003
|Resolution:
|5014x7517
|Size:
|9.52 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
