FORT BRAGG, N.C., Dec. 9, 2025 — A Stryker crew with the 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade track 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade AH-64 Apache helicopters using the SGT STOUT system during exercise Scarlet Dragon. The system contributes to a single, shared data layer that enhances joint sensing and improves air and missile defense awareness across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 11:04
|Photo ID:
|9439120
|VIRIN:
|251209-A-SV042-1002
|Resolution:
|3445x2296
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scarlet Dragon Integrates Joint Air Defense Data [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS