    Scarlet Dragon Integrates Joint Air Defense Data [Image 1 of 3]

    Scarlet Dragon Integrates Joint Air Defense Data

    FORT BRAGG, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    FORT BRAGG, N.C., Dec. 9, 2025 — A Stryker crew with the 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade track 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade AH-64 Apache helicopters using the SGT STOUT system during exercise Scarlet Dragon. The system contributes to a single, shared data layer that enhances joint sensing and improves air and missile defense awareness across the force. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)

