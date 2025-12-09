Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Scarlet Dragon Tests Drone Detection [Image 2 of 3]

    Scarlet Dragon Tests Drone Detection

    FORT BRAGG, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Capt. Leara Shumate 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    FORT BRAGG, N.C., Dec. 9, 2025 — Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division operate a Sentinel radar to track drones during exercise Scarlet Dragon. The system feeds real-time sensor data into a shared digital environment, improving early warning and supporting faster, data-driven air defense decisions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 11:04
    Photo ID: 9439121
    VIRIN: 251209-A-SV042-1001
    This work, Scarlet Dragon Tests Drone Detection [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

