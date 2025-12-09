Scarlet Dragon Tests Drone Detection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT BRAGG, N.C., Dec. 9, 2025 — Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division operate a Sentinel radar to track drones during exercise Scarlet Dragon. The system feeds real-time sensor data into a shared digital environment, improving early warning and supporting faster, data-driven air defense decisions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)