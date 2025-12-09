FORT BRAGG, N.C., Dec. 9, 2025 — Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division operate a Sentinel radar to track drones during exercise Scarlet Dragon. The system feeds real-time sensor data into a shared digital environment, improving early warning and supporting faster, data-driven air defense decisions. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Leara Shumate)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 11:04
|Photo ID:
|9439121
|VIRIN:
|251209-A-SV042-1001
|Resolution:
|3478x5217
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Scarlet Dragon Tests Drone Detection [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Leara Shumate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.