Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AUMX Dinner Reception [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AUMX Dinner Reception

    INDONESIA

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    251210-N-CY569-1931 (Dec. 10, 2025) – U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon, right, vice commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, receives a souvenir from Indonesian National Armed Forces Brigadier General M. Lufti, Director of Defence International Cooperation, Ministry of Defence during the dinner reception of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-U.S. Maritime Exercise (AUMX) 2025, in Batam, Indonesia, Dec. 10, 2025. This is the second iteration of AUMX, designed to promote shared commitments to maritime partnerships, security, and stability in Southeast Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 09:37
    Photo ID: 9438939
    VIRIN: 251210-N-CY569-1931
    Resolution: 7249x4833
    Size: 8.08 MB
    Location: ID
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AUMX Dinner Reception [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AUMX Dinner Reception
    AUMX Dinner Reception
    AUMX Dinner Reception
    AUMX Dinner Reception
    AUMX Dinner Reception

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C7F
    DESRON7
    partnership
    AUMX2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download