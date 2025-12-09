AUMX Dinner Reception

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251210-N-CY569-1854 (Dec. 10, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Matt Cox, center left, deputy commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, sings during the dinner reception of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-U.S. Maritime Exercise (AUMX) 2025, in Batam, Indonesia, Dec. 10, 2025. This is the second iteration of AUMX, designed to promote shared commitments to maritime partnerships, security, and stability in Southeast Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)