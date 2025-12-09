4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB, Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade stand in formation during a change of responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 11, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)