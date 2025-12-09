Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB, Change of Responsibility [Image 4 of 6]

    4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB, Change of Responsibility

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan H. Valentine, outgoing senior enlisted advisor of 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, provides remarks during a change of responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 11, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 04:38
    Photo ID: 9438689
    VIRIN: 251211-A-BS310-1259
    Resolution: 7941x5294
    Size: 18.08 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB, Change of Responsibility [Image 6 of 6], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    SwordOfFreedom
    SETAF-AF
    KingOfTheHerd

