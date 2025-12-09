4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB, Change of Responsibility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Chapman, left, incoming senior enlisted advisor, receives the unit colors from Lt. Col. Peter Harrington, commander of 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 11, 2025. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)