    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 9]

    USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. Justan A. Caesar, off-going commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), right, shakes hands with a Japan Maritime Self Defense Force officer during a change of command ceremony at the Fleet Theater on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 12, 2025. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON ant the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Hale)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 02:10
    Photo ID: 9438572
    VIRIN: 251212-N-HT008-1119
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    CFAY
    USS Ralph Johnson
    DDG 114
    Ceremony
    Japan
    Change of Command

