USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Justan A. Caesar, off-going commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), right, shakes hands with a Japan Maritime Self Defense Force officer during a change of command ceremony at the Fleet Theater on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 12, 2025. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON ant the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Hale)