USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the U.S. Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps perform duties as the colorguard during a change of command ceremony for Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) at the Fleet Theater on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, Dec. 12, 2025. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON ant the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Hale)