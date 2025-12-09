Building, preparing bundles during OCD25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior leaders from the 715th Air Mobility Operations Group prepare a bundle to be delivered during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2025. OCD25, a multinational effort encompassing a single region, showcases complex logistical coordination and interagency collaboration. Visits from observers and distinguished guests show how participating nations combine to achieve an elaborate humanitarian airlift mission effort. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)