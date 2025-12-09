Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building, preparing bundles during OCD25 [Image 3 of 3]

    Building, preparing bundles during OCD25

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Theresa Valadez 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Senior leaders from the 715th Air Mobility Operations Group prepare a bundle to be delivered during Operation Christmas Drop at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 5, 2025. OCD25, a multinational effort encompassing a single region, showcases complex logistical coordination and interagency collaboration. Visits from observers and distinguished guests show how participating nations combine to achieve an elaborate humanitarian airlift mission effort. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 21:07
    Photo ID: 9438096
    VIRIN: 251206-D-NU486-3015
    Resolution: 7838x5225
    Size: 9.1 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Operation Christmas Drop
    humanitarian mission
    Air Mobility Comand
    734th AMS
    515TH AMOW
    OCD25

