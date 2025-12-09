Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building, preparing bundles during OCD25 [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Building, preparing bundles during OCD25

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.06.2025

    Photo by Theresa Valadez 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jack Montgomery, 734th Air Mobility Squadron aircraft services journeyman, and Airman 1st Class Jean Cittadino, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron combat mobility technician, unload portable scales to weigh bundles during Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2025. Around 270 bundles were constructed, filled and loaded onto C-130 Hercules aircraft from the U.S., Canada, Japan and Republic of Korea air forces to be delivered to 59 remote islands in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau. This effort boasts the power of alliance and partnership in fostering stability and providing rapid airlift response in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 21:07
    Photo ID: 9438091
    VIRIN: 251206-D-NU486-3030
    Resolution: 7330x5113
    Size: 8.18 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building, preparing bundles during OCD25 [Image 3 of 3], by Theresa Valadez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building, preparing bundles during OCD25
    Building, preparing bundles during OCD25
    Building, preparing bundles during OCD25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operation Christmas Drop
    humanitarian mission
    734 AMS
    Air Mobiliity Command
    515th Air Mobility Operation Wing
    OCD25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download