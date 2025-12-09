Building, preparing bundles during OCD25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Johnathan Eubanks, 734th Air Mobility Squadron passenger services section chief, and Airman 1st Class Jean Cittadino, 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron

combat mobility technician, secure tie downs for a bundle during Operation Christmas Drop 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 6, 2025. Around 270 bundles were constructed, filled and loaded onto C-130 Hercules aircraft from the U.S., Canada, Japan and Republic of Korea air forces to be delivered to 59 remote islands in the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of Palau. This effort boasts the power of alliance and partnership in fostering stability and providing rapid airlift response in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)