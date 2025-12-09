Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 133 trains on M2A1 .50 caliber machine guns [Image 5 of 5]

    NMCB 133 trains on M2A1 .50 caliber machine guns

    GUAM

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Natasha Ninete 

    Commander Task Force 75

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 4, 2025) - U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133 learn loading and unloading operations on a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun from U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kenneth Wang, combat engineer with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, during a weapon familiarization training on Naval Base Guam, Dec. 4, 2025. NMCB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)

    VIRIN: 251204-Z-NN671-1110
    Naval Base Guam
    weapon familiarization
    CTF 75
    NMCB 133

