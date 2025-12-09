NMCB 133 trains on M2A1 .50 caliber machine guns

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 4, 2025) - U.S. Navy Utilitiesman Constructionman Damian Corbitt assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Juan Fernandez Gomez, combat engineer assigned to 7th Engineer Support Battalion, compete to set up their M2A1 .50 caliber machine guns during a weapon familiarization training on Naval Base Guam, Dec. 4, 2025. NMCB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)