NMCB 133 trains on M2A1 .50 caliber machine guns

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 4, 2025) - U.S. Navy Builder Constructionman Shayne Crivaro assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB)133 trains on a M2A1 .50 caliber machine gun during a weapon familiarization training on Naval Base Guam, Dec. 4, 2025. NMCB 133 is deployed under Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces across the 7th Fleet area of operations to defend U.S. allied and partner interest. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)