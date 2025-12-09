Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Ryder Mcardle, 3; British Maj. Gen. Andy Cox, deputy commanding general-support, III Armored Corps; Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Sanchez, G3 (operations) sergeant major, III Armored Corps; and Aislynn Wise, 10, push the switch to turn on the tree lights during the annual tree-lighting ceremony Lighting Up the Holidays Dec. 5, 2025, at III Armored Corps Headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Ayumi Davis, Fort Hood Public Affairs)