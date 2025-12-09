From left, Ryder Mcardle, 3; British Maj. Gen. Andy Cox, deputy commanding general-support, III Armored Corps; Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Sanchez, G3 (operations) sergeant major, III Armored Corps; and Aislynn Wise, 10, push the switch to turn on the tree lights during the annual tree-lighting ceremony Lighting Up the Holidays Dec. 5, 2025, at III Armored Corps Headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Ayumi Davis, Fort Hood Public Affairs)
Fort Hood lights up holidays with tree-lighting ceremony
