Fort Hood lights up holidays with tree-lighting ceremony

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood hosted its annual tree-lighting ceremony Lighting Up the Holidays Dec. 5 at the flagpole at III Armored Corps Headquarters.

The ceremony featured music from the 1st Cavalry Division Band, songs from the Meadows Elementary School Choir and caroling of holiday classics like “Jingle Bells.”

“This event is always a special opportunity for our community to come together, pause from our busy routines and celebrate the spirit of the season,” said Col. Mark R. McClellan, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort Hood commander, during his remarks. “To our Soldiers, families, civilians, retirees and our neighbors from the surrounding communities, thank you for being here. Your presence reflects the strengths of this installation and the bonds that make Fort Hood such an extraordinary place to live and serve.”

Fort Hood has hosted the tree-lighting ceremony for more than six decades, the tradition dating back to 1960. The tree has 9,000 individual red, white and blue lights and stands 50 feet tall.

“That tree serves as a symbol that bridges Fort Hood Soldiers, the families and the incredible Central Texas community represented by some of our community leaders here at the front tonight,” said British Maj. Gen. Andy Cox, deputy commanding general-support, III Armored Corps, prior to turning on the lights.

Cox and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Sanchez, G3 (operations) sergeant major, III Armored Corps, switched on the tree lights with help from Aislynn Wise, 10, and Ryder Mcardle, 3.

“Aislynn and Ryder represent the extraordinary service that our military families provide all of us who are in uniform,” Cox expressed. “And it can be difficult to celebrate the holidays whilst family, spouses and partners are deployed around the world or training, but know that your support, especially at this time of year, is incredibly valuable to all those in uniform at this installation and across the world. So just thank you for supporting the Soldiers and the way that you brilliantly do as family members. You are so important to all of us.”

The children were chosen through a contest Cavalry Family Housing hosted on social media, asking families to write why their children loved Fort Hood.

“We put that he (Ryder) loves everything about it,” said Kiera Mcardle, Ryder’s mother and an Army spouse. “Basically, he loves all the events that they do. He’s been here since he’s been born.

“We love the community and the friends that we built around here,” she added. “It’s definitely a family-oriented town, and that’s what we love about it.”

Ryder in particular was excited about his role, having pushed the switch several times before during rehearsal, and almost once more before the ceremony. He almost succeeded in reaching the switch but his father, Spc. Noah Mcardle, 401st Military Police Company, 720th Military Police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, caught him.

“He’s got incredible upper body strength,” Cox said of Ryder. “So when we were rehearsing on the plunging switch, it took both me and the sergeant major to resist the strength of Ryder, who was determined to go early with the light.”

Noah attributed it to too much protein in Ryder’s milk.

After the children and leadership finally lit the tree, the ceremony concluded with a visit from Santa Claus in a Fort Hood fire truck, who met families and handed out gift bags to children inside the headquarters building.

“When events like this happen, I feel like we’re (the community) just more united,” said Christina Gay, an Army spouse, “and it just makes me feel like, ‘Oh, I’m not alone,’ and you see all the smiles and families getting together … it just warms me.”