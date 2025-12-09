Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Ayumi Davis 

    Fort Hood Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Meadows Elementary School Choir perform “Jingle Bell Rock” during the annual tree-lighting ceremony Lighting Up the Holidays Dec. 5, 2025, at III Armored Corps Headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Ayumi Davis, Fort Hood Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 16:48
    Photo ID: 9437612
    VIRIN: 251205-A-YP135-3601
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: TEXAS, US
    This work, Lighting Up the Holidays [Image 2 of 2], by Ayumi Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood lights up holidays with tree-lighting ceremony

