Members of the Meadows Elementary School Choir perform “Jingle Bell Rock” during the annual tree-lighting ceremony Lighting Up the Holidays Dec. 5, 2025, at III Armored Corps Headquarters at Fort Hood, Texas. (U.S. Army photo by Ayumi Davis, Fort Hood Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 16:48
|Photo ID:
|9437612
|VIRIN:
|251205-A-YP135-3601
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.52 MB
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lighting Up the Holidays [Image 2 of 2], by Ayumi Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Hood lights up holidays with tree-lighting ceremony
