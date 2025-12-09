NMCB 133 Build a Shower Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251210-N-PI330-1008 HANCOCK COUNTY, Mississippi (Dec. 10, 2025) Builder Constructionman Jonathon Kuebler, left, and Builder Constructionman Jacob Waller, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, cut metal studs for a shower facility project on the John C. Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, Mississippi, Dec. 10, 2025. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)