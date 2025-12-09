NMCB 133 Build a Shower Facility

251210-N-PI330-1068 HANCOCK COUNTY, Mississippi (Dec. 10, 2025) Cmdr. Tyler Scharar, left, commanding officer of Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, tours a shower facility project site on the John C. Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, Mississippi, Dec. 10, 2025. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)
