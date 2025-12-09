NMCB 133 Build a Shower Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251210-N-PI330-1004 HANCOCK COUNTY, Mississippi (Dec. 10, 2025) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Brody Grosso, left, and Construction Electrician 2nd Class Isaac Hamilton, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 133, conduct quality control checks for a shower facility project on the John C. Stennis Space Center in Hancock County, Mississippi, Dec. 10, 2025. NMCB 133 is conducting homeport operations as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command on Naval Construction Battalion Center, Gulfport during the advanced phase of the force readiness training plan (FRTP). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrew Waters)