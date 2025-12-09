Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion

    21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, 21st Air Force and U.S. Expeditionary Center commander, listens to briefs from commanders across the 436th Airlift Wing and mission partners during an immersion tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 9, 2025. During the immersion tour, 21st AF leadership learned about the C-5M Super Galaxy Isochronal Inspection Dock, the 436th Aerial Port, also known as the Superport, and the Tactics and Leadership Nexus course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    This work, 21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

