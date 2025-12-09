21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, 21st Air Force and U.S. Expeditionary Center commander, listens to briefs from commanders across the 436th Airlift Wing and mission partners during an immersion tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 9, 2025. During the immersion tour, 21st AF leadership learned about the C-5M Super Galaxy Isochronal Inspection Dock, the 436th Aerial Port, also known as the Superport, and the Tactics and Leadership Nexus course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)