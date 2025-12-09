21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Fuselier, 21st Air Force and U.S. Expeditionary Center command chief, shoots an airsoft rifle, modeled after the M4 Carbine, during an immersion tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 9, 2025. The airsoft rifles simulate a more realistic approach to carrying and firing weapons while also being a safer and easier option over an M4 rifle using simunition non-lethal training rounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)