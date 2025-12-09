Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Fuselier, 21st Air Force and U.S. Expeditionary Center command chief, shoots an airsoft rifle, modeled after the M4 Carbine, during an immersion tour at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 9, 2025. The airsoft rifles simulate a more realistic approach to carrying and firing weapons while also being a safer and easier option over an M4 rifle using simunition non-lethal training rounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 08:28
    Photo ID: 9436222
    VIRIN: 251209-F-NO318-1363
    Resolution: 7836x5224
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion
    21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion
    21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion
    21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion
    21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion
    21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion
    21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion
    21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21st Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download