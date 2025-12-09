Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion [Image 6 of 8]

    21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, 21st Air Force and U.S. Expeditionary Center commander, recognizes Tech. Sgt. Jason Bell, 436th Security Forces Squadron Tactics and Leadership Nexus assistant course chief, during an immersion tour of the 436th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 9, 2025. During the immersion tour, 21st Air Force leadership learned about the C-5M Super Galaxy Isochronal Inspection Dock, the 436th Aerial Port, also known as the Superport, and the TALN course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 08:28
    Photo ID: 9436220
    VIRIN: 251209-F-NO318-1419
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    This work, 21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

