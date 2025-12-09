U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, 21st Air Force and U.S. Expeditionary Center commander, recognizes Tech. Sgt. Jason Bell, 436th Security Forces Squadron Tactics and Leadership Nexus assistant course chief, during an immersion tour of the 436th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 9, 2025. During the immersion tour, 21st Air Force leadership learned about the C-5M Super Galaxy Isochronal Inspection Dock, the 436th Aerial Port, also known as the Superport, and the TALN course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 08:28
|Photo ID:
|9436220
|VIRIN:
|251209-F-NO318-1419
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.27 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.