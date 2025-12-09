21st AF, USAFEC command team receives 436th AW immersion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Darren Cole, 21st Air Force and U.S. Expeditionary Center commander, recognizes Tech. Sgt. Jason Bell, 436th Security Forces Squadron Tactics and Leadership Nexus assistant course chief, during an immersion tour of the 436th Airlift Wing at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Dec. 9, 2025. During the immersion tour, 21st Air Force leadership learned about the C-5M Super Galaxy Isochronal Inspection Dock, the 436th Aerial Port, also known as the Superport, and the TALN course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenten Walters)