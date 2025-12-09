Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    China Lake Sailors Bring Holiday Cheer to Nursing Home Residents [Image 2 of 2]

    China Lake Sailors Bring Holiday Cheer to Nursing Home Residents

    RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Christopher Jones 

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Sailors from NMRTU China Lake volunteer by Christmas caroling at the Bella Sera Nursing Facility on Dec. 9. Sailors that participated include: HM2 Michael Yorks, HN Ami Detsikou, HM3 Correa Maldonado Keileen, HA Larie Urbano, HA Liliann Smith, HM3 Rebeca Duran, HN Irma Vargasochoa, HN Cayleb Cardenas, HM3 Jason Pollick, HM3 Dalton Rice, and HN Luis Munozapolonio (Courtesy Photo).

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 18:54
    Location: RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA, US
    holidays
    Navy Medicine
    Navy
    community
    service
    corpsman

