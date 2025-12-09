Photo By Christopher Jones | Sailors from NMRTU China Lake volunteer by Christmas caroling at the Bella Sera...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Sailors from NMRTU China Lake volunteer by Christmas caroling at the Bella Sera Nursing Facility on Dec. 9. Sailors that participated include: HM2 Michael Yorks, HN Ami Detsikou, HM3 Correa Maldonado Keileen, HA Larie Urbano, HA Liliann Smith, HM3 Rebeca Duran, HN Irma Vargasochoa, HN Cayleb Cardenas, HM3 Jason Pollick, HM3 Dalton Rice, and HN Luis Munozapolonio (Courtesy Photo). see less | View Image Page

China Lake Sailors Bring Holiday Cheer to Nursing Home Residents Your browser does not support the audio element.

RIDGECREST, Calif. — A group of U.S. Navy corpsmen from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) China Lake took a special trip to bring the festive sounds of the season to residents of a local nursing home on Tuesday, December 9.



The Sailors visited the Bella Sera Nursing Facility to sing Christmas carols, an act of community outreach aimed at spreading holiday cheer. The event was designed to offer comfort and meaningful connection to the elderly residents, acknowledging that many can experience feelings of isolation during the holiday season. The visit highlighted the Sailors' commitment to compassion and engaging with the local community beyond their official duties.



By sharing music and goodwill, the team from NMRTU China Lake helped lift spirits throughout the facility. The interaction created a bridge between the generations, providing a joyful experience and lasting memories for both the residents and the service members involved.



Nine Sailors participated in the caroling event. The group included Hospital Corpsman Second Class Michael Yorks; Hospital Corpsman Third Class Correa Maldonado Keileen, Rebeca Duran, Jason Pollick, and Dalton Rice; Hospitalman Ami Detsikou, Irma Vargasochoa, Cayleb Cardenas, and Luis Munozapolonio; and Hospital Apprentice Liliann Smith and Larie Urbano. Their outreach served as a heartwarming example of military members giving back to the communities they serve in.