China Lake Sailors Bring Holiday Cheer to Nursing Home Residents

Sailors from NMRTU China Lake gather after caroling at the Bella Sera Nursing Facility on Dec. 9. Participating Sailors include: Front row: Hospital Corpsman Second Class Michael Yorks; Hospitalman Ami Detsikou; Hospital Corpsman Third Class Correa Maldonado Keileen; Hospital Apprentice Larie Urbano; Hospital Apprentice Liliann Smith; and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Rebeca Duran. Sitting: Hospitalman Irma Vargasochoa. Back row: Hospitalman Cayleb Cardenas; Hospital Corpsman Third Class Jason Pollick; Hospital Corpsman Third Class Dalton Rice; and Hospitalman Luis Munozapolonio (Courtesy Photo).