Sailors from NMRTU China Lake gather after caroling at the Bella Sera Nursing Facility on Dec. 9. Participating Sailors include: Front row: Hospital Corpsman Second Class Michael Yorks; Hospitalman Ami Detsikou; Hospital Corpsman Third Class Correa Maldonado Keileen; Hospital Apprentice Larie Urbano; Hospital Apprentice Liliann Smith; and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Rebeca Duran. Sitting: Hospitalman Irma Vargasochoa. Back row: Hospitalman Cayleb Cardenas; Hospital Corpsman Third Class Jason Pollick; Hospital Corpsman Third Class Dalton Rice; and Hospitalman Luis Munozapolonio (Courtesy Photo).
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 18:54
|Photo ID:
|9435188
|VIRIN:
|251210-N-D0528-3124
|Resolution:
|5712x3213
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, China Lake Sailors Bring Holiday Cheer to Nursing Home Residents [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
China Lake Sailors Bring Holiday Cheer to Nursing Home Residents
