    China Lake Sailors Bring Holiday Cheer to Nursing Home Residents [Image 1 of 2]

    China Lake Sailors Bring Holiday Cheer to Nursing Home Residents

    RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Sailors from NMRTU China Lake gather after caroling at the Bella Sera Nursing Facility on Dec. 9. Participating Sailors include: Front row: Hospital Corpsman Second Class Michael Yorks; Hospitalman Ami Detsikou; Hospital Corpsman Third Class Correa Maldonado Keileen; Hospital Apprentice Larie Urbano; Hospital Apprentice Liliann Smith; and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Rebeca Duran. Sitting: Hospitalman Irma Vargasochoa. Back row: Hospitalman Cayleb Cardenas; Hospital Corpsman Third Class Jason Pollick; Hospital Corpsman Third Class Dalton Rice; and Hospitalman Luis Munozapolonio (Courtesy Photo).

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    VIRIN: 251210-N-D0528-3124
    Location: RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA, US
    holidays
    Navy Medicine
    navy
    community
    service
    corpsman

