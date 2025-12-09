Indiana National Guard Brig Gen. Larry Muennich promoted to Major General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, the adjutant general, receives his two-star rank from his wife, Julie, during his promotion ceremony at the Indiana State House in Indianapolis, Dec. 8, 2025. The adjutant general leads more than 12,000 soldiers and airmen of the Indiana National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)