Indiana National Guard Brig Gen. Larry Muennich promoted to Major General

Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, the adjutant general, right, and Indiana Governor Mike Braun, left, pose for a photo during Muennich’s promotion ceremony at the Indiana State House in Indianapolis, Dec. 8, 2025. The adjutant general leads more than 12,000 soldiers and airmen of the Indiana National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 11:21
|Photo ID:
|9433758
|VIRIN:
|251208-Z-EA609-1056
|Resolution:
|2617x3926
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
