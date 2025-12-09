Indiana National Guard Brig Gen. Larry Muennich promoted to Major General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indiana National Guard Maj. Gen. Larry Muennich, the adjutant general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Brown, Muennich’s senior enlisted leader, pose for a photo during Muennich’s promotion ceremony at the Indiana State House in Indianapolis, Dec. 8, 2025. The adjutant general leads more than 12,000 soldiers and airmen of the Indiana National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Hector Tinoco)