    Precision Measurement Equipment Lab; Verifying accuracy and quality [Image 3 of 4]

    Precision Measurement Equipment Lab; Verifying accuracy and quality

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Alexis Adams 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    David Lopez, an electrical technician assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing precision measurement and equipment laboratory (PMEL) calibrates an aircraft technical set at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 14, 2025. PMEL technicians use micrology, a science of measure, to ensure the equipment used on aircraft is measured with accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Adams)

    MacDill
    precision
    PMEL
    measurement
    quality check
    equipment

