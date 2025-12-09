Precision Measurement Equipment Lab; Verifying accuracy and quality

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

David Lopez, an electrical technician assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing precision measurement and equipment laboratory (PMEL) calibrates an aircraft technical set at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 14, 2025. PMEL technicians use micrology, a science of measure, to ensure the equipment used on aircraft is measured with accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Adams)