David Lopez, an electrical technician assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing precision measurement and equipment laboratory (PMEL) calibrates an aircraft technical set at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 14, 2025. PMEL technicians use micrology, a science of measure, to ensure the equipment used on aircraft is measured with accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Adams)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 09:12
|Photo ID:
|9433435
|VIRIN:
|251114-F-SS559-1056
|Resolution:
|7749x5166
|Size:
|9.76 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Precision Measurement Equipment Lab; Verifying accuracy and quality [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Alexis Adams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.