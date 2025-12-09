Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Precision Measurement Equipment Lab; Verifying accuracy and quality

    Precision Measurement Equipment Lab; Verifying accuracy and quality

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2025

    Photo by Airman Alexis Adams 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Anthony Castellani, a physical mechanical technician assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing precision measurement and equipment laboratory (PMEL) reviews a wheel loader scale at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 14, 2025. PMEL technicians use micrology, a science of measure, to ensure the equipment used on aircraft is measured with accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Adams)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025
    Photo ID: 9433434
    VIRIN: 251114-F-SS559-1034
    Resolution: 6216x4144
    Size: 6.65 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
