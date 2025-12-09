Precision Measurement Equipment Lab; Verifying accuracy and quality

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tanner Jones, a physical mechanical technician assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing precision measurement and equipment laboratory (PMEL) uses a tire inflater kit at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 14, 2025. PMEL technicians use micrology, a science of measure, to ensure the equipment used on aircraft is measured with accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alexis Adams)