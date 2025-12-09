​​NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal​

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

​​NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 27, 2025) Command Master Chief Jans Valdespou, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, serves food with other members of the installation leadership during a Thanksgiving meal hosted by Souda Bay's Minoan Taverna Galley on Nov. 27. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis)​