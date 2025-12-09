​​NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal​

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 27, 2025) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay's Minoan Taverna food service personnel pose for a group photo before a Thanksgiving meal hosted at the facility on Nov. 27. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 07:53
|Photo ID:
|9433277
|VIRIN:
|251127-N-AH609-1006-G
|Resolution:
|4368x3276
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
