​​NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal​

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

​​NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 27, 2025) Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay's Minoan Taverna food service personnel pose for a group photo before a Thanksgiving meal hosted at the facility on Nov. 27. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis)​