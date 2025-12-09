Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ​​NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal​ [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ​​NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal​

    GREECE

    11.27.2025

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    ​​NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Nov. 27, 2025) Cmdr. Steven Aspholm, executive officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, (right), serves food with other members of the installation leadership during a Thanksgiving meal hosted by Souda Bay's Minoan Taverna Galley on Nov. 27. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Kostas Fantaousakis)​

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 07:53
    Photo ID: 9433282
    VIRIN: 251127-N-AH609-1028-G
    Resolution: 4462x3346
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ​​NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal​ [Image 4 of 4], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ​​NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal​
    ​​NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal​
    ​​NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal​
    ​​NSA Souda Bay’s Minoan Taverna Hosts Thanksgiving Meal​

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Greece
    ​​Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)​
    Souda Bay
    Crete

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download