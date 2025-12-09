FASTCENT and MESG R2 Conduct a Crisis Response Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(FIFTH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS - Dec. 7, 2025) U.S. Marines with Marine Security Guard Detachment Abu Dhabi, Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Region 2, and Bravo 1 Company, Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT), subdue a non-complainant assailant during an embassy engagement exercise held by FASTCENT. FASTCENT provides rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to protect vital Naval and National Assets in the 5th Fleet Area of Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Carabajal)