    FASTCENT and MESG R2 Conduct a Crisis Response Exercise [Image 3 of 5]

    FASTCENT and MESG R2 Conduct a Crisis Response Exercise

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.31.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kade Bise 

    AFN Bahrain

    (FIFTH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS - Dec. 7, 2025) U.S. Marines with Marine Security Guard Detachment Abu Dhabi, Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Region 2, and Bravo 1 Company, Fleet Anti-terrorism Security Team Central Command (FASTCENT), subdue a non-complainant assailant during an embassy engagement exercise held by FASTCENT. FASTCENT provides rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to protect vital Naval and National Assets in the 5th Fleet Area of Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Carabajal)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2022
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 06:39
    Photo ID: 9433240
    VIRIN: 251207-N-PI910-1436
    Resolution: 7454x4969
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: AE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    crisis response exercise
    Marine Corps Embassy Security Guard
    FASTCENT

