(FIFTH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS - Dec. 6, 2025) U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Cullen Wake, fire team lead with Marine Security Guard Detachment Abu Dhabi, Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Region 2, conducts an after-action review during an embassy engagement exercise held by FASTCENT. FASTCENT provides rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to protect vital Naval and National Assets in the 5th Fleet Area of Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Carabajal)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 06:39
|Photo ID:
|9433239
|VIRIN:
|251206-N-PI910-1257
|Resolution:
|6020x4013
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FASTCENT and MESG R2 Conduct a Crisis Response Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Kade Bise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.