FASTCENT and MCESG R2 Conduct a Crisis Response Exercise

(FIFTH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS - Dec. 5, 2025) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cameron Salmon with Marine Security Guard Detachment Abu Dhabi, Marine Corps Embassy Security Group Region 2, provides security during an embassy engagement held by FASTCENT. FASTCENT provides rapid response expeditionary anti-terrorism and security forces to protect vital Naval and National Assets in the 5th Fleet Area of Operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Carabajal)