USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) LIVE FIRE EXERCISE

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251208-N-WW166-1640 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 8, 2025) U.S. Coast Guard Operations Specialist 1st Class Nathan Malinski fires .50 caliber machine gun during a live-fire training exercise aboard the Sentinel-class fast-response cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) in the Arabian Gulf. Clarence Sutphin Jr. is forward deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lindsay Lair)