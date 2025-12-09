Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) LIVE FIRE EXERCISE [Image 1 of 5]

    USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) LIVE FIRE EXERCISE

    BAHRAIN

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lindsay Lair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    251208-N-WW166-1042 ARABIAN GULF (Dec. 8, 2025) U.S. Coast Guard Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Nicholas Joppeck conducts a live-fire training exercise aboard the Sentinel-class fast-response cutter USCGC Clarence Sutphin Jr. (WPC 1147) in the Arabian Gulf. Clarence Sutphin Jr. is forward deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lindsay Lair)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 06:20
    Photo ID: 9433225
    VIRIN: 251208-N-WW166-1042
    Resolution: 2797x1865
    Size: 853 KB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    GALLERY

