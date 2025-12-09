Members of the Community Integration of Aviano Organization and volunteers place holiday cookies in bags at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2025. First sergeants distributed the filled bags to dorm resident Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 04:41
|Photo ID:
|9433120
|VIRIN:
|251202-F-MC941-1010
|Resolution:
|5749x3209
|Size:
|2.74 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spreading cheer: Aviano conducts holiday cookie drive [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.