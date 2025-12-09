Spreading cheer: Aviano conducts holiday cookie drive

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Community Integration of Aviano Organization and volunteers pose for a photo during the holiday cookie drive at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2025. Airmen and family members across the base volunteered to bake, successfully filling over 300 bags of holiday cookies for dorm resident Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Brooke Rogers)