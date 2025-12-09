Members of the Community Integration of Aviano Organization and volunteers pose for a photo during the holiday cookie drive at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2025. Airmen and family members across the base volunteered to bake, successfully filling over 300 bags of holiday cookies for dorm resident Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Brooke Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 04:41
|Photo ID:
|9433119
|VIRIN:
|251202-F-MC941-1011
|Resolution:
|5365x3822
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spreading cheer: Aviano conducts holiday cookie drive [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.