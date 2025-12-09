Spreading cheer: Aviano conducts holiday cookie drive

Holiday cookie bags are set up to receive donations during a holiday cookie drive at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 5, 2025. The Community Integration of Aviano Organization partnered with kids from Aviano elementary and middle schools to decorate the gift bags for service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by SSgt. Brooke Rogers)
